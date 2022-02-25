Algorand (ALGO) Hits One Day Volume of $293.11 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and approximately $293.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.10 or 0.00195410 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022560 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.92 or 0.00359299 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00059481 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,058,008,308 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,779,098 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

