Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $249.64 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and $249.64 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.40 or 0.00204369 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00023508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.00368805 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00061313 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,056,143,253 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,848,626 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

