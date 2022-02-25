Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,931,000 after buying an additional 2,194,335 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.47.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $295.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $250.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

