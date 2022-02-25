Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

ANCUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

