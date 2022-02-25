Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 131.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Shares of ALIM stock remained flat at $$4.75 on Friday. 721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.17). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 170.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.