Alina (LON:ALNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.00

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.22), with a volume of 65910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.45 ($0.25).

The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.05. The firm has a market cap of £3.63 million and a P/E ratio of -16.77.

About Alina (LON:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral biologic therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders.

