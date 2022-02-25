Allbirds Inc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Allbirds in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

