Allbirds Inc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Allbirds in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $32.44.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.
About Allbirds (Get Rating)
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
