Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 141,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,395,857 shares.The stock last traded at $7.95 and had previously closed at $8.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIRD. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.08.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allbirds Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

