Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.47

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 73184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 74,078 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 49,232 shares during the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.