Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.85

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.85 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 20.15 ($0.27). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.28), with a volume of 373,594 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.85. The company has a market cap of £133.63 million and a P/E ratio of 51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Get Allergy Therapeutics alerts:

About Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.