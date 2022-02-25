Alliance Fan Token Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $394,740.40 and $6,436.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.81 or 0.06903204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,066.45 or 0.99926728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00047958 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

