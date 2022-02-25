Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Allison Transmission has increased its dividend payment by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Allison Transmission has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Shares of ALSN traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.73. 1,084,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ALSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 58,161 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 178,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

