Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 136,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 68,084 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,787,000 after acquiring an additional 140,553 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

