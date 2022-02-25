AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,617 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of AlloVir worth $28,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 34.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $595.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.08.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 4,656 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hallal sold 17,100 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $136,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,280 shares of company stock worth $357,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

