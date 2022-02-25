AllSafe Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 54.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $115,313.19 and approximately $16.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

