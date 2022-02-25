Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 389.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,655 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDRX. StockNews.com cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.