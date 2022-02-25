Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $50.44 million and $8.61 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00045619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.40 or 0.07110197 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,392.06 or 0.99909292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048598 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.