Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $139.34 million and $24.03 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00036421 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001627 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001344 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

