Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ARTL stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 145 ($1.97). The stock had a trading volume of 40,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,456. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 164.41. The company has a current ratio of 94.96, a quick ratio of 61.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of £89.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92. Alpha Real Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 136.40 ($1.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 189 ($2.57).

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

