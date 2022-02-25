Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Down 35.6% Over Last 7 Days

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $65,706.40 and approximately $41,583.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.95 or 0.06932334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,052.73 or 1.00048594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00047965 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

