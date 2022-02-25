Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.29 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $5.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $27.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $28.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $58.80 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 112,665 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 181,066 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $16,207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

ALPN opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $236.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.92. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

