Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.29 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $5.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $27.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $28.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $58.80 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 181,066 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $16,207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.
ALPN opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $236.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.92. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.