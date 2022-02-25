Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 5,400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 58,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

