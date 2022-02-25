AltaGas (ALA) to Release Earnings on Friday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Analysts expect AltaGas to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

TSE:ALA opened at C$27.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.71 billion and a PE ratio of 17.74. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$19.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC raised their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.75.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

