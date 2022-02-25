Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.00

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$13.71, with a volume of 95307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARR shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.58.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$363.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 164.93, a current ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.