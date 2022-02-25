Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$70.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AIF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.15.

Shares of Altus Group stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$50.00. 174,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,555. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$47.39 and a twelve month high of C$72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35.

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,638,963.18. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

