Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$71.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.00% from the company’s previous close.

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.15.

Shares of TSE AIF traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,555. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$47.39 and a 1-year high of C$72.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,370,847.68. Also, Director Alex Probyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,638,963.18. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

