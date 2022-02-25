Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at National Bankshares

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, increased their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.15.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 174,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,555. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 90.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$47.39 and a twelve month high of C$72.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68. Also, Director Raymond Mikulich bought 1,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$52.03 per share, with a total value of C$52,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,257 shares in the company, valued at C$481,641.71. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

