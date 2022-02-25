Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$63.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIF. Cormark raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.15.

TSE:AIF traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$50.00. The company had a trading volume of 174,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,555. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 90.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.40. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$47.39 and a 52 week high of C$72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In other news, Director Alex Probyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.01 per share, with a total value of C$53,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,638,963.18. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at C$2,370,847.68. Insiders acquired a total of 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034 over the last 90 days.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

