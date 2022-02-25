ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALXO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $8,902,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $822,638.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 519,404 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,607. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,046,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXO stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.78.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

