ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ALXO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
In related news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $8,902,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $822,638.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 519,404 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,607. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ALXO stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.78.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.
