Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
