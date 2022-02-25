Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $17.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,044.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,916. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,322.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

