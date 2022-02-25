Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.84%.

NYSE:AMBC traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $13.22. 66,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,683. The stock has a market cap of $612.14 million, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,578,000 after buying an additional 126,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,962,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

