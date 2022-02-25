Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.84%.
NYSE:AMBC traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $13.22. 66,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,683. The stock has a market cap of $612.14 million, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.
In other news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About Ambac Financial Group (Get Rating)
Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
