Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Down 6%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) was down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 29,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 622,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.40 million, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.84%.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $125,745.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,489,000 after acquiring an additional 144,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 137.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,004,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,037 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

