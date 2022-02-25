Ambire AdEx (ADX) Market Cap Reaches $63.35 Million

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $63.35 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00037105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00110051 BTC.

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx (ADX) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 152,416,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,973,972 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

