Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $195.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMED. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.04. 8,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,355. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $292.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.72.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 568,919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 2,265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 389,654 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,162,000 after acquiring an additional 324,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

