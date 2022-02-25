Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $199.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,355. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.72.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

