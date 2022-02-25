Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Raymond James

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.20% from the company’s previous close.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.27.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $147.93 on Friday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $292.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.72.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 93,912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

