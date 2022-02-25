Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $200.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED traded up $6.11 on Friday, reaching $154.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.