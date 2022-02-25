Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.64.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. raised their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of AMRC stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average is $69.62.
About Ameresco
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
