Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. raised their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average is $69.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,027.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 447,305 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after acquiring an additional 234,494 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 186,825 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 133,706 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,508,000 after buying an additional 120,392 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

