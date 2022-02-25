American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce earnings of $2.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the lowest is $2.01. American Express reported earnings of $2.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $188.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 52-week low of $133.79 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,638,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,997,731,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

