American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Position Decreased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,123 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of American Financial Group worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $524,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $415,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG opened at $130.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.09 and a 200-day moving average of $135.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.49 and a 12-month high of $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

