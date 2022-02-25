American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues Earnings Results

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.71. 94,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

