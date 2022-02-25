American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 16.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 65.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Fiserv by 131.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $41,707,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $95.56 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average of $105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

