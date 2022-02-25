American International Group Inc. Buys 791 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $257.70 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

