American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after buying an additional 2,911,738 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after buying an additional 1,216,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $154.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.68. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.