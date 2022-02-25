American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Repligen worth $25,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.63.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $189.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.26. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

