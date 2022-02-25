American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $23,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,351,000 after buying an additional 20,388 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $271.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 101.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.96.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

