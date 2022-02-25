American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $25,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,709,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $856,849,000 after buying an additional 849,912 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in TJX Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $599,081,000 after acquiring an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.