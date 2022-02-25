American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,649 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $28,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $449,369,000 after acquiring an additional 426,320 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,381,000 after acquiring an additional 349,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,617,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $218.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.63 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.73.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

