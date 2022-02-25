American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,869 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $33,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after buying an additional 276,334 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.46. The company has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.79%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

